Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.18 (Strong Buy) from the eleven brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jacobs Engineering’s rating score has improved by 1.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $100.70 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jacobs Engineering an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

J stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

