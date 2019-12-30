Analysts Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AAON an industry rank of 244 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

AAON opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 0.94. AAON has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AAON will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.