StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GASS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in StealthGas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,241,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 256,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in StealthGas by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 million, a P/E ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

