Short Interest in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Increases By 16.4%

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 28th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Moneygram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Moneygram International stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Moneygram International has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.69.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. acquired 626,600 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $2,569,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,573,844.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,485,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moneygram International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moneygram International by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 186,526 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

