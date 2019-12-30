Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Short Interest Update

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 722,900 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 28th total of 620,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $78.39 on Monday. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGLN. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 29.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 386,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 160.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 308,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 208.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 132,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.