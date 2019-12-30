Short Interest in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Grows By 15.9%

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,740,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 30,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE SCHW opened at $48.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,942 shares of company stock worth $17,170,939. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

