Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Short Interest Update

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 989,500 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 854,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE GWB opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

