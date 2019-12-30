Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Update

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 935,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 28th total of 806,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,961 shares of company stock valued at $280,930. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 33.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

