First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $19,160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 549.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 403,760 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 26.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 209,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.48 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

