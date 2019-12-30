Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,190,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 13,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,928 shares of company stock worth $3,582,175. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $9,394,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 93.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 653 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 80,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.51.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

