TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

TCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance K. Opperman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,873 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,906 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,859,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,771,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.