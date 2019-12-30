Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 51.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus set a $396.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.32.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $430.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $435.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 67.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after acquiring an additional 613,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,329,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 543,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $106,685,000 after buying an additional 361,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.