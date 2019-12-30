Brokerages Set Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 275.58

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 275.58 ($3.63).

GLEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.92) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 238.30 ($3.13) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 247.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

