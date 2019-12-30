CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRNCY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

