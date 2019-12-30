CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRNCY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Analyst Recommendations for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Glencore PLC Target Price at GBX 275.58
Brokerages Set Glencore PLC Target Price at GBX 275.58
CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
YOYOW Price Up 4.9% This Week
YOYOW Price Up 4.9% This Week
adToken Trading Down 43.7% Over Last Week
adToken Trading Down 43.7% Over Last Week
Polis Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.92 Million
Polis Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.92 Million
Paxos Standard Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226.02 Million
Paxos Standard Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226.02 Million


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report