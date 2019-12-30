Polis Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.92 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00013302 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. Polis has a market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $8,241.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,117,654 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

