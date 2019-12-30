Paxos Standard Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226.02 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $229.42 million and $226.02 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013703 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Coinsuper, BitMart and BitMax. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 227,849,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,848,504 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Crex24, WazirX, Kyber Network, HitBTC, BCEX, Coinall, KuCoin, MXC, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Coinbit, Iquant, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, BitMart, BW.com, BitMax, ZB.COM, C2CX, Gate.io, CoinBene, Binance, CoinPlace, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ABCC, FCoin, CoinEx, OKEx, Bitrue, DigiFinex, P2PB2B, SouthXchange, Hotbit, DDEX, BigONE and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

