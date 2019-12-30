PopularCoin (POP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $72,734.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00591803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021846 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000911 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085186 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009706 BTC.

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,985,997,110 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

