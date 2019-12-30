Namecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.40 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00006845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bitsane, C-Patex and Bittylicious. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $2,847.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,356.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.02896653 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00535231 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000356 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Poloniex, WEX, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Livecoin, C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

