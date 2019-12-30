ProximaX Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $243,364.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01350217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00124305 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

