-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million.

AQST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $213,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.54 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

