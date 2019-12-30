Zacks: Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.56. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $448,065.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,419 shares of company stock valued at $954,914. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

