Zacks: Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.77 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $23.42 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Profound Medicl an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Profound Medicl stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Profound Medicl has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

