Brokerages Expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.00. Stemline Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after buying an additional 967,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after buying an additional 449,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after buying an additional 306,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after buying an additional 237,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 998,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 140,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STML opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.38. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

