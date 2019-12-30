Analysts Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

BFAM opened at $150.89 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $107.42 and a 12 month high of $168.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.40.

In other news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $505,549.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,523,950 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after acquiring an additional 746,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,692,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,957,000. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 245,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after purchasing an additional 152,704 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

