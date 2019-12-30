Analysts Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.65. Mplx posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mplx by 67.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 945,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 380,366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mplx by 38.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 768,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 215,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 21.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $25.81 on Friday. Mplx has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

