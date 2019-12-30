PANDORA BANCSHA/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:PDRB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.40 Per Share

PANDORA BANCSHA/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:PDRB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from PANDORA BANCSHA/SH CAP SH’s previous dividend of $1.25.

OTCMKTS:PDRB opened at $50.75 on Monday. PANDORA BANCSHA/SH CAP SH has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75.

