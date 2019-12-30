RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) Announces $0.09 Interim Dividend

RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of RCB stock opened at A$20.71 ($14.69) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$20.80.

