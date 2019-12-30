RUS DIV/ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.31 (ASX:RDV)

RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.314 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

ASX:RDV opened at A$30.39 ($21.55) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of A$30.35.

