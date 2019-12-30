First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. First Busey has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.98.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the second quarter worth about $52,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Busey by 58.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

