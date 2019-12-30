Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,148 shares of company stock worth $10,622,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

