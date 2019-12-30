Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $141.00

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.85), with a volume of 21086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.83).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.96) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 131 ($1.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $565.52 million and a P/E ratio of 35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.71.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

