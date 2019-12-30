Short Interest in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rises By 10.3%

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 779,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 706,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $142.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average is $129.63. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $160.81.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.