Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $154.83 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day moving average of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

