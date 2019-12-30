Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Update

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the November 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 191,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $750,540.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 2,396,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $7,980,295.05. Insiders purchased a total of 4,404,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $321.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.02. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

