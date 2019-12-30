Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Short Interest Update

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 651,800 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 716,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,287,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,178 shares of company stock worth $849,069 over the last three months. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Carolina Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Carolina Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carolina Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carolina Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARO opened at $42.73 on Monday. Carolina Financial has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $950.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARO. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Carolina Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

