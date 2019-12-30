Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at Itau BBA Securities

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MELI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $599.24 on Monday. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $282.44 and a 1 year high of $698.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $566.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

