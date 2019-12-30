HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

ARDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Laidlaw set a $15.00 price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.52% and a negative return on equity of 182.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

