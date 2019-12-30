Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) PT at C$8.85

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.85.

LUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$7.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$303,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,220. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at C$753,460.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.