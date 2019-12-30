Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Receives $82.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several brokerages have commented on OXM. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after acquiring an additional 189,885 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 345.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 125,894 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,619,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 102.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 190,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

