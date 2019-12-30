Analysts Set Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $23.40 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,399 shares in the company, valued at $583,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 16,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,521. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ultra Clean by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.