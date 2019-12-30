Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price at $238.13

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 595.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $211.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mercadolibre Upgraded at Itau BBA Securities
Mercadolibre Upgraded at Itau BBA Securities
HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals
HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. PT at C$8.85
Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. PT at C$8.85
Oxford Industries Inc Receives $82.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
Oxford Industries Inc Receives $82.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
Analysts Set Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Target Price at $20.20
Analysts Set Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Target Price at $20.20
Brokerages Set Public Storage Target Price at $238.13
Brokerages Set Public Storage Target Price at $238.13


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report