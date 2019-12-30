Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price at $238.13

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 595.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $211.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

