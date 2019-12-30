Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Receives $49.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 288.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,784,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,325,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

