CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Receives $77.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

