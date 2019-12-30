Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Receives $23.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.82. Luminex has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.75 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Luminex’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,406.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $804,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,080 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Luminex by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Luminex by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Luminex by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Luminex by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Luminex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

