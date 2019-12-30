Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target at $79.14

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.14.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,795,780. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,972 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD opened at $65.95 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

