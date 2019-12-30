Dignity Reaches Market Capitalization of $504,149.00 (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Dignity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Dignity has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Dignity has a total market capitalization of $504,149.00 and $12,329.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00193557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01349416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dignity Profile

Dignity was first traded on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix . The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

