Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 82% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $829.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00590037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009792 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,347,194,236 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

