Monetha (MTH) Price Tops $0.0092 on Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Monetha token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Binance. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $210,989.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00193557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01349416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Tidex, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

