Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 338,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $48.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $74.71.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

