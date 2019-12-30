QAD Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

QAD has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QAD to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -580.0%.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. QAD has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,356,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,024,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,363,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,484,215.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

